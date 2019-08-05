John Travolta Shows Off His Moves in Pitbull's "3 to Tango" Video

The 'Saturday Night Fever' star is back on the dancefloor.

John Travolta is never one to shy away from the dancefloor. Once again, he's reminded us why in Pitbull's new music video for "3 to Tango."

The video, for the most part, shows a bald man watching three beautiful women dance for him while he sips on an alcoholic drink. Some in-between scenes show a group of women, wearing black and red lingerie, doing a sultry dance routine.

Fans were in for a real treat at the end of the video, however, when the man in the music video — although there were hints that it was Pitbull — turned out to be Travolta all along. Adding some extra spice to the clip, the Hollywood actor, shows off his tango moves with each of the ladies before signing off with Pitbull’s signature saying, "dale!"

On Friday, Mr. 305 dropped his latest rumba-meets-tango track highlighting how one plus one equals three and how it takes three people (not two) to tango, ultimately turning his summer jam into a "lovefest."

Watch the video for "3 to Tango" below.

This article was originally published by Billboard.