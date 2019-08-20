John Travolta, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lenny Kravitz and More to Present at MTV Video Music Awards

Other presenters include Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Bebe Rexha, Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, Hailee Steinfeld, P.K. Subban and Victor Cruz.

John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are among the first group of presenters announced for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Other presenters that will take the stage to hand out awards and introduce performers throughout the ceremony include U.S. Women's National Soccer Team members Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris; Bebe Rexha; Megan Thee Stallion; French Montana; Hailee Steinfeld; P.K. Subban; and Victor Cruz.

Additionally, MTV announced Tuesday that Normani, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R. and Ozuna will all perform during the awards ceremony.

It was previously announced that Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalía will all perform throughout the night.

Additionally, Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott will take the stage to perform. The special performance will be her first time back on the VMAs stage since 2006.

Swift and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with 10 nods each, while Billie Eilish earned nine noms and Lil Nas X followed closely behind with eight. Halsey received six nods, Mendes nabbed five and Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, The Jonas Brothers and BTS snagged four each.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Aug. 26. The awards show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.