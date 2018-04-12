John Travolta's 'Gotti' Finds New Distributor in Vertical Entertainment

The feature will get a wide theatrical release June 15.

Vertical Entertainment has come on board as the theatrical distributor of John Travolta's Gotti, and has set a June 15 wide release.

The deal was made with Sunrider Productions' Edward Walson, who picked up the rights to the film in December after the feature was abruptly dropped from the schedule of previous distributor Lionsgate Premiere, the studio label that specializes in limited theatrical runs and day-and-date VOD releases.

At the time, exec producer Keya Morgan told THR that they bought the film back from Lionsgate so they could set up a wide theatrical release. "We pulled it, not the other way around. We did two recent screenings and had amazing feedback. We had only had four to five days left in the contract to get the film out of their hands," said Morgan.

Along with Walson, Sunrider's Phillip Glasser negotiated the deal.

Travolta stars as the infamous mob boss in the feature from director Kevin Connolly that is based on the book by John Gotti Jr., Shadow of My Father.

Vertical's previous releases include the Molly Shannon-starring Other People and the Rob Reiner’s upcoming feature Shock and Awe, starring Woody Harrelson and James Marsden.