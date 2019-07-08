John Turturro's 'Big Lebowski' Spinoff 'The Jesus Rolls' Gets 2020 Release Date

Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou will also star in the Screen Media release.

The Jesus Rolls — the feature that will see John Turturro reprise his The Big Lebowski role as Jesus Quintana — will get a North American release.

Screen Media has picked up the North American rights with plans to release the movie in early 2020.

Written, directed by and starring Turturro, the film also stars Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou and follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story. But when they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law.

Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson also appear in the film.

"It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women," said Turturro. "I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences."

"It’s an honor to be working with John Turturro again," said Seth Needle, senior vp acquisitions at Screen Media. "His passion for storytelling and character building is unparalleled, so it goes without saying that people should be excited for the Jesus."

ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.