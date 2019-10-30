Arsenio Hall, Vivica A. Fox Pay Tribute to John Witherspoon: "One of Our Comic Brothers"

Ice Cube, Regina King and Marlon Wayans also shared memories and kind words on social media in the wake of the 'Friday,' 'Tracy Morgan Show' and 'The Wayans Bros.' actor's death.

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media to pay tribute to actor and comedian John Witherspoon, who died Tuesday. He was 77.

The comic actor was known for starring in the cult Friday franchise as well as his long stint on The Wayans Bros. and The Tracy Morgan Show.

Witherspoon's son John David shared an emotional post on Twitter on his father's passing, along with photos of the two from his childhood to recent years. "So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad...I’ll miss u."

Judd Apatow remembered Witherspoon as "Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed" on Twitter.

Arsenio Hall shared on Twitter, "This day began with such joy. And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers."

Questlove also paid tribute to Witherspoon with a post on Instagram. "John Witherspoon resonated with every last one of us because he represented someone in our family: embarrassing us at gatherings (Boomerang), misrepresenting our generations heroes (“Public Enema”?!), making a jingle about pretty much everything (Grandpa on Boondocks), the neighborhood wino (black Jesus—-or better yet Hollywood Shuffle)—-the list is endless. Bar none my favorite working/blue collar actor," he captioned a photo of the late actor. "History should tell it well, all the greats utilized him on their project for the last 45 years (Richard Pryor Show/Whats Happening!/Good Times/WKRP/227/Martin/Amen/Fresh Prince/Wayans Bros/Living Single/Boondocks/First Family/blackish/Black Jesus)—-he will forever be our pop pops. RIP."

Marlon Wayans penned a tribute to Witherspoon on Instagram. "I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already," he wrote of his former co-star. "I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on."

Witherspoon's Friday co-stars Ice Cube and Regina King also remembered the last actor. Ice Cube captioned a photo of the two on Twitter by writing he was "devastated" over the news. King wrote, "My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King."

Meanwhile, Ava DuVernay thanked Witherspoon for "the smiles + all the laughter" on Twitter. She added, "We needed you and we celebrate you."

