John Witherspoon, Comedian and Actor in 'Friday,' 'Tracy Morgan Show,' Dies at 77

In a TV and film career that spanned five decades, the comedian also starred in popular TV series 'The Wayan Bros.' and 'The Boondocks' as well as movies such as 'Bulworth,' 'Vampire in Brooklyn' and 'Dr. Doolittle 2.'

John Witherspoon, the prolific comic actor who starred in the cult Friday franchise as well as his long stint on The Wayan Bros. and The Tracy Morgan Show, has died. He was 77.

A statement from Witherspoon's family posted on his official Twitter account confirmed that the comedian had died. "It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever."

In a long film and TV career that spanned five decades, Witherspoon also had major roles in cult animated show The Boondocks and roles in big Hollywood films such as Vampire in Brooklyn, Bulworth and Dr. Doolittle 2.

But on the big screen, Witherspoon is most immediately associated with his hilarious role as Ice Cube's father in 1995's Friday and its two sequels and on TV his role as John "Pops" Williams on The Wayan Bros. show that aired on The WB from 1995 to 1999.

More to come...