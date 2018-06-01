Johnathon Schaech Joins Tye Sheridan in Thriller 'The Night Clerk'

Helen Hunt and John Leguizamo will also star in the movie from Michael Cristofer.

Johnathon Schaech will star in indie thriller The Night Clerk, joining Helen Hunt and John Leguizamo.

Tye Sheridan leads the feature as a hotel night clerk, Bart Bromley, a highly intelligent young man on the autism spectrum. When a woman is murdered during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation closes in, Bart makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest named Andrea, but soon realizes he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim.

Michael Cristofer wrote and will direct the feature, which is filming in Utah.

Sheridan, WulfPak Productions’ David Wulf and Highland Film Group are producing, with Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon and Robbie Brenner exec producing. Convergent Media is financing the film.

Schaech, who is repped by APA, RMS and Hansen Jacobson, can be seen DC's Legends of Tomorrow and will next be seen in the upcoming Bruce Willis-starrer Reprisal.