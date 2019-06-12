Johnny Depp Signs With Global Artist Management

CAA will continue to represent him in film.

Johnny Depp has signed with Global Artist Management, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. GAM's Paul Geary and Steve Wood will manage all aspects of Depp's career except for film, which continues to be represented by CAA.

Geary and Wood launched GAM last year, and its roster includes rockers including Godsmack, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Hoobastank. Depp, Perry and Alice Cooper's supergroup Hollywood Vampires is co-managed by GAM and Shep Gordon.

Hollywood Vampires will make its television debut on June 19, performing their new single "Heroes" (featuring Depp on lead vocals) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in advance of the June 21 release of their second album, Rise. The band recently performed at Wembley Arena in London as well as a seven-city North American tour, including a sell-out show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

As an actor, Depp has been nominated for three Oscars and ten Golden Globes, winning one of the latter for his lead performance in 2007's Sweeney Todd.