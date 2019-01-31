Johnny Flynn to Play David Bowie in 'Stardust'

Jena Malone and Marc Maron will also star in the movie from Salon Pictures.

Musician and actor Johnny Flynn will play David Bowie in the upcoming feature Stardust.

Jena Malone and Marc Maron will also star in the movie that tracks the rise of the superstar, starting with his first visit to America in 1971 — a trip that inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

Emmy winner Gabriel Range will direct from a script by Christopher Bell (The Last Czars). Salon Pictures (McQueen) is behind the feature.

Principal photography is set for June 2019, with Range, Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig producing. Christopher Figg of Piccadilly Pictures is co-financing. Film Constellation will introduce the film to buyers at the EFM in Berlin.

Bowie isn't the only superstar getting a biopic out of Berlin. It was recently announced that a $23 million music-filled film about Canadian singer Celine Dion is in the works from French studio Gaumont.

Flynn, who is repped by CAA, the U.K.'s United and Management 360, is best known by American audiences for his role on the Netflix series Lovesick and NatGeo series Genius in which he played a young Albert Einstein opposite Geoffrey Rush. He can currently be seen in Amazon series Vanity Fair and is set for Working Title's upcoming Jane Austen adaptation, Emma, with Anya Taylor-Joy.