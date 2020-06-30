Famed Hollywood Composer Johnny Mandel Dies at 94

Mandel helmed the theme song for the classic sitcom 'M*A*S*H.'

Johnny Mandel, the famed Hollywood composer behind the theme song for classic sitcom M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 94. Mandel's daughter, Marissa, confirmed the death via the New York Times.

Mandel's longtime pal Michael Feinstein also shared the news on Monday (June 29) via a heartfelt Facebook post. "A dear friend and extraordinary composer arranger and all-around brilliant talent Johnny Mandel just passed away," the musician wrote. "The world will never be quite the same without his humor, wit and wry view of life and the human condition. He was truly beyond compare, and nobody could write or arrange the way he did. Lord we will miss him. Let's celebrate him with his music! He would like that."

Over the course of his illustrious career, the Juilliard-educated Mandel worked with a long list of stars including Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra and more.

In 1965 and '66, respectively, he took home both the Oscar for best original song and song of the year at the Grammys for writing "The Shadow of Your Smile," the love theme to the now-classic Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor romance The Sandpiper. Other film scores in his lengthy catalog of work also include 1964's The Americanization of Emily starring Julie Andrews, 1975's Escape to Witch Mountain, the original 1976 version of Freaky Friday and 1980's Caddyshack.

In the wake of the news, Michael Bublé also turned to social media to share a touching tribute to the late composer. "I was so sad to learn that a hero of mine, Johnny Mandel, passed away. He was a genius and one of my favorite writers, arrangers, and personalities. He was a beast. RIP Johnny," the crooner wrote alongside a black-and-white portrait of his friend.

A version of this story was originally published by Billboard.