'Jojo Rabbit' Breakout Archie Yates to Lead ‘Home Alone’ Reboot

Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will play Yates' onscreen parents.

Disney+'s Home Alone reboot has found its lead in Jojo Rabbit breakout Archie Yates, who will star in the feature alongside Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.

Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) will direct the film from a script by Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Sources say the project is being labeled Home Alone due to the similarities in concept, but in execution the project will have another title.

The original 1990 pic starred Macaulay Culkin as a suburban kid, Kevin McCallister, who is unwittingly left at home by himself while his family travels for the Christmas holiday. In between ordering pizza and experimenting with aftershave, he has to keep his house protected from would-be burglars. A successful sequel followed in 1992.

The new story, according to sources, sees Kemper and Delaney play a wife and husband who, in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom.

Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing the tyke-skewing feature, which is due to shoot in early 2020 in Canada.

Yates' first role was in Taika Waititi's Fox Searchlight feature Jojo Rabbit. He is repped by Atwell Artist Management.

Kemper was the star of the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and will next be seen in the Drew Barrymore comedy The Stand-In. She is repped by WME, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson.

Delaney, repped by UTA and Goodman Schenkman, is best known for his role on the Amazon series Catastrophe and will next be in theaters with the Fox News movie Bombshell.