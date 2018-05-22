Rebel Wilson Joins Scarlet Johansson in 'Jojo Rabbit'

The Fox Searchlight project is a Nazi Germany satire.

Rebel Wilson is joining Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson in Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany satire Jojo Rabbit.

The Fox Searchlight project centers on Jojo, a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth and whose imaginary friend is Adolph Hitler. He discovers a Jewish girl living in his attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

Johansson is playing Jojo’s mother, a woman who is secretly working for the Resistance, Waititi is playing the imaginary Hitler and Rockwell will play a Nazi captain who runs a Hitler Youth camp, with Wilson playing an instructor.

Waititi is also producing alongside Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley for Fox Searchlight. Production is expected to begin in late spring.

Wilson, who is repped by WME, will next be seen oppsoite Anne Hathaway in MGM's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake.