'Jojo Rabbit' Sets Blu-Ray Date with Taika Waititi Highlight Reel

Star Scarlett Johansson shows off outtakes ahead of the film's home entertainment release next month.

Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi wrote and directed the film. He stars as a young boy's imagined version of Adolph Hitler But as a Blu-ray feature makes clear, the filmmaker so much more. He's also a "genius, mentor, role model" and "great guy," according to a tongue and cheek Blu-ray extra that includes Waititi's cast singing his praises.

"Taika is really able to sit in moments, even if they are uncomfortable," says star Scarlett Johansson.

The clip comes with news of Jojo Rabbit's home entertainment release. It hits digital on Feb. 4 and on 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18. The home entertainment release includes commentary from Waititi, outtakes, and three deleted scenes: "Imaginary Göring," "Little Piggies" and "Adolf Dies Again."

Jojo has emerged as an awards season contender, and Waititi is nominated for a Director's Guild Award, which will be handed out Sunday.

The film is also nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, best supporting actress (Johansson), best adapted screenplay (Waititi), best costume design Mayes C. Rubeo, best production design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková) and best film editing (Tom Eagles).

Jojo Rabbit, which has earned $43.9 million globally, also stars Roman Griffin Davis, Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell.