Taika Waititi Plays Adolf Hitler in Trailer for Anti-Hate Satire 'Jojo Rabbit'

Waititi also directed, wrote and co-produced the film, which also stars Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell.

Taika Waititi shared the teaser trailer for Jojo Rabbit on his Twitter account on Tuesday. The Thor: Ragnarok director stars in, directed, wrote and co-produced the anti-hate film.

The satirical film centers on a 10-year-old boy Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) as he figures out how to fit in in an increasingly fascistic Germany and creates an imaginary friend named Adolf Hitler (Waititi) as a result. His world view is turned upside down when he learns that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic, which forces him to come to terms with his blind nationalism.

Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell also star in the film, which is based off of Christine Leunens' book Caging Skies.

The teaser trailer opens with Jojo and his young friends preparing for "the best weekend ever," though Jojo soon injures himself while throwing a knife at a tree.

A montage follows that shows the characters living in Nazi Germany. The clip also shows the young Jewish girl, Elsa, hiding inside of Jojo's home.

One scene shows Jojo crying before Hitler appears from behind a tree to comfort his friend. When Adolf asks Jojo what's wrong, he says that his peers called him "a scared rabbit."

"Let them say whatever they want. People used to say a lot of nasty things about me," Hitler tells Jojo. "'Oh, this guy's a lunatic.' 'Look at that psycho. He's gonna get us all killed.'"

Jojo Rabbit will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in Sept. 2019, followed by a theatrical release on Oct. 18. Watch the full teaser trailer below.