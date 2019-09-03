Young Boy Questions Life as a Nazi in Trailer for Taika Waititi Satire 'Jojo Rabbit'

Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell also star in the film, which was directed, written and co-produced by Waititi.

Fox Searchlight released the first full-length trailer for Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany satire Jojo Rabbit on Tuesday.

The film centers on a 10-year-old boy, Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), as he finds his place in an increasingly fascistic Germany and creates an imaginary friend named Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi) as a result. His worldview drastically changes when he learns that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic, which forces him to come to terms with his blind nationalism.

Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell also star in the film, which is based on Christine Leunens' book Caging Skies. In addition to starring, Waititi also directed, wrote and co-produced Jojo Rabbit.

The trailer opens with Jojo and his young friends as they train to become Nazis. Captain Klenzendorf (Rockwell) tells the young boys that they will participate in activities including "ambush techniques" and "blowing stuff up."

Jojo later confides in his imaginary friend that he doesn't think he can participate in the training activities, though Adolf encourages him. The camp leaders then instruct the kids to burn books.

But Jojo is soon forced to confront his morals when he meets Elsa, a Jewish girl that is hiding in his family's attic. While Jojo tells Adolf that he wants to negotiate with Elsa, the imaginary friend tells him to "burn down to house and blame Winston Churchill."

A montage follows of Jojo and Rosie bonding with Elsa. When Adolf notes that Jojo seems to be getting along with Elsa, he responds, "She doesn't seem like a bad person."

As Jojo continues to question who he really is, Elsa tells him that he is not a Nazi, but instead "a 10-year-old kid who likes dressing up in a fun uniform and wants to be part of the club."

The trailer concludes with Jojo confiding in his friend that "nothing makes sense anymore." The young friend responds, "It's definitely not a good time to be a Nazi."

Jojo Rabbit will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before it hits theaters on Oct. 18. Watch the full trailer below.