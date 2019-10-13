Box Office: 'Joker' Goes Crazy With $55M; 'Addams Family' Buries 'Gemini Man'

Globally, 'Joker' hits a staggering $544 million; 'Parasite' scores the biggest location average in three years at the specialty box office with $125,421.

Todd Phillips' Joker is laughing all the way to the bank, earning an outstanding $55 million in its sophomore weekend for a 10-day domestic total of $192.7 million and massive global haul of $543.9 million.

Joker easily stayed No. 1, although MGM and United Artists Releasing's animated family pic The Addams Family came in a strong No. 2 with $30.3 million, ahead of expectations and more than enough to bury Ang Lee's big-budget Gemini Man, starring Will Smith. Gemini Man followed at No. 3 with an estimated $20.5 million.

Overseas, Joker remained a powerhouse for Warner Bros., grossing $125.7 million from 79 markets for a foreign tally of $351.2 million.

Gemini Man, conversely, took in $31.1 million from 58 markets for an early foreign total of $39 million and $59.5 million globally (it debuted in a handful of markets last weekend). The movie was beat by Joker in many markets; at the same time, in 25 territories, the pic marks Lee's biggest opening.

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the twisted supervillain, fell only 43 percent in North America, one of the lowest drops ever for a superhero or superhero-related pic behind Aquaman. The latter debuted over the year-end holidays, when films generally have huge second weekends.

Addams Family, co-financed by Bron, features a star-studded voice cast led by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron, along with Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll and Bette Midler.

Gemini Man, from Skydance and Paramount, reportedly cost $140 million to make after rebates and will need to do big business overseas if it isn't to lose money.

Outside of the groundbreaking technology used to create a younger version of Smith, critics have ravaged Lee's film. The story follows an elite assassination who faces off with a younger version of himself.

The VFX-heavy Gemini Man opens three years after Lee's last movie, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, all-out bombed at the box office. Lee used cutting-edge technology to shoot both films in high frame rates for 3D screens.

Gemini Man, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and Addams Family each earned a B+ CinemaScore.

Jexi, the final theatrical release from CBS Films, also opened nationwide this weekend via Lionsgate. The comedy placed No. 8 with roughly $3.1 million.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed Parasite ignited the specialty box office with a location average of $125,421 — the best since La La Land ($176,221) three years ago. The Neon release boasts a rare 99 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is playing in three theaters in New York and Los Angeles.

Among holdovers, DreamWorks Animation and Universal's Abominable placed No. 4 in its second outing with $6.2 million for a domestic total of $46.4 million. Overseas, it pulled in another $14.1 million for a foreign tally of $60.1 million and $108.1 million globally.

The Universal empire also took the No. 5 slot with Focus Features' Downton Abby, which earned $4.9 million in North America for an updated domestic total of $82.7 million and an impressive $152.2 million globally.