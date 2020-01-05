Golden Globes: 'Joker' Composer, Ted Danson Among Those Whose Names Were Flubbed

Best original film score winner Hildur Guðnadóttir had her named mispronounced yet again, while a voice announcer put a small twist on presenter Danson's first name during the Sunday night awards show.

Chernobyl had a difficult night at the 2020 Golden Globes — not for a lack of wins, but for the number of times presenters and announcers flubbed the series' title and names of those involved with the HBO effort.

Hildur Guðnadóttir, the drama's composer, was among Sunday night's two big name flubs, though hers didn't directly involve the series. Instead, Golden Globe supporting actress nominee Jennifer Lopez stumbled through a major mispronounciation of her name while announcing the Icelandic composer as the winner for best original film score for her work on Joker.

As Lopez opened the envelope, she smiled before unsteadily pronouncing "Hildur Goodna-doot-err." The nominee's full name is pronounced "Hill-dur Guth-nah-door-tier." It was the second time the composer's name was mangled in connection to the awards ceremony, as This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson also mispronounced it when revealing Guðnadóttir as a nominee in the category.

The other flubs during the three-hour show came from the offscreen announcers, with the night's other pronunciation hiccup occurring when an announcer pronounced Chernobyl as "chair-nobyl," though it is pronounced either "chur-noble" or "shur-noble."

Later, another announcer also flubbed The Good Place star Ted Danson's name while he and actress Kerry Washington prepared to present the nominees for best actress in a TV comedy or series. As the two approached the microphone, the announcer referred to the actor as "Tad Danson."

Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which aired live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.