'Joker,' 'Judy' and 'Dolemite' Style Teams to Be Honored at Hollywood Beauty Awards

'Joker,' 'Judy' and 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Plus the personal styling teams behind Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo and Selena Gomez are nominated for prizes at the Feb. 6 show.

The hair, makeup and styling teams behind Oscar contenders Joker, Judy, The Irishman, Ford v Ferrari and Dolemite is My Name will be honored at the 6th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Taking place at the Taglyan in Hollywood on Feb. 6, the awards show will recognize Judy costume designer Jany Temime with the achievement in design and styling award, while Gloria Pasqua Casny (Ford v Ferrari) and Stacey Morris (Dolemite Is My Name) will receive achievement in hairstyling honors.

Dolemite Is My Name co-makeup head Debra Denson, as well as Joker and The Irishman makeup head Nicki Ledermann, will receive achievement in makeup awards.

Several A-list personal styling teams were also nominated in competitive categories. Fashion stylists Candice Lambert (clients include Kelly Clarkson), Jessica Paster (Lana Condor, Hilary Duff and Olivia Munn) and Joseph Cassell (Taylor Swift and Kerry Washington) are nominated for the styling award to celebrate their work on the red carpet this season.

Hairstylist nominees Enzo Angileri (who has worked with Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Liu and Nicole Kidman), Jemma Muradian (Swift and Rachel Brosnahan), Marissa Marino (Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney), César DeLeön Ramirêz (Ciara, Normani and Kylie Jenner), Ted Gibson (Christina Applegate, Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Lyonne) and Vernon Scott (Cynthia Erivo and Jaden Smith) will compete for two hairstyling awards.

In the two makeup categories, awards will be given to two nominees of Claudia Betancur (who has worked with Camila Cabello, Sofia Carson and Eva Longoria), Hung Vanngo (Jodie Comer, Rose Byrne, Gisele Bundchen and Gomez), Kindra Mann (Renee Zellweger, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maisie Williams), Erika La’Pearl (Cardi B), Keita Moore (Marsai Martin and Tiffany Haddish) and Saisha Beecham (Camila Mendes, Yara Shahidi and Kelly Rowland).

In photography, Bobby Holland will take the outstanding achievement award; Chelsea Lauren, Matt Sayles and Omar Cruz are nominated for the competitive photography award.

Last year, Lady Gaga's personal styling team and A Star is Born were among the big winners of the evening, which benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The Hollywood Beauty Awards were founded by journalist and publicist Michele Elyzabeth.

Voting is open online to the public through Jan. 20 at 11 p.m.