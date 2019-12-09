Golden Globes: Composers Hildur Guðnadóttir and Alexandre Desplat's Names Flubbed

The 'Joker' and 'Little Women' nominees, respectively, received nods in the best original score category during the Monday morning announcement.

The announcement of the 77th annual Golden Globes nominees on Monday saw a presenter mispronounce the names of two nominees in the same category.

The flubs happened during the announcement of the best original score for a motion picture category, which was presented by This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. She presented Monday morning's nominees alongside actors Tim Allen and Dakota Fanning.

While revealing the first nominee for the category, Watson enunciated Little Women composer Alexandre Desplat's name as “dis-plett.” The Parisian Shape of Water composer, who took home the award for best original score during the 2018 Oscars and also composed scores for The Imitation Game and The Grand Budapest Hotel, uses the French pronunciation of his name. (With the "T" silent, Desplat's name is pronounced "dess-SPLAH.")

Watson also misspoke when saying the name of the category's second announced nominee, Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. (The nominee's last name is pronounced "Hill-dur Guth-nah-door-tier.") Nominated at this year's Golden Globes for her composition work on Todd Phillips Joker, Guðnadóttir won an Emmy this past September for her work on the Chernobyl score. Guðnadóttir's nomination was one among four that the Joker film nabbed during the nominees announcement on Monday.

Comedian Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual awards show airing Jan. 5 on NBC, marking his fifth time in the role.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.