Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga Set for 'Sopranos' Prequel

Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga are in final talks to join New Line's Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Set in the era of the Newark riots in the '60s, the ensemble drama takes place when African-Americans and Italians of Newark were at each other's throats, and when among the gangsters of each group, it became especially lethal.

While plot details are unclear, it is expected that some of The Sopranos characters will make an appearance. Bernthal and Farmiga will join actor Alessandro Nivola, who will play Dickey Moltisanti, the mentor of teenage Tony Soprano.

Alan Taylor will direct from a script by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase and Konner will produce, with Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi exec producing.

Farmiga, who is repped by CAA, Authentic and Peikoff Mahan, will next be seen in Legendary's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Bernthal can be seen in the second season of The Punisher on Netflix. He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

