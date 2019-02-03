Super Bowl: Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper, Jon Bon Jovi and More Stars Hit the Big Game

Woody Harrelson, Danny DeVito and Sarah Hyland were among the other famous fans in Atlanta.

The biggest football game of the year drew plenty of celebrity fans to Atlanta for watch the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Whether supporting Hollywood's home team, starry quarterback Tom Brady or just in town for the celebration, a number of A-listers made the journey to the ATL for Super Bowl LIII. Jon Bon Jovi and Kevin Hart, a famed Philadelphia Eagles fan, attended the game, taking a photo with Patriots owner Robert Kraft before kickoff. Bon Jovi also sat in Kraft's private Patriots box seats for the game.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper showed her support for LA in a Rams jersey. Kemper is a St. Louis native, where the Rams spent 20 seasons before relocating back to Los Angeles. Danny Trejos, a longtime Rams loyalist, also made the trip to Atlanta, as did Vanessa Hudgens and Modern Family's Sarah Hyland.

Woody Harrelson and Danny DeVito posted a selfie from their seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, arriving before many other fans, and Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil also posted about being at the game.

UFC champ Conor McGregor arrived at the Super Bowl with his son in matching purple suits, and Ludacris was also in the stands to watch the game, writing on Instagram that he had "4 hangovers and 4 sleepless nights in a row."