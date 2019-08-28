Emmys: Jon Favreau, Laverne Cox, Jeff Goldblum Among Presenters at Creative Arts Ceremony

Also joining on as presenters for the Sept. 14 and 15 ceremonies will be Marie Kondo, Diane Guerrero, Chris O'Dowd and Wanda Sykes.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will see a star-studded lineup of presenters, ranging from MCU stars to dancers, during its two-day ceremony on Sept. 14 and 15.

The awards show, which seeks to honor artistic and technical achievements in categories including various television program genres and animation, has enlisted Roy Choi and Jon Favreau, Jeff Goldblum, Diane Guerroro, Marie Kondo and Lisa Kudrow to present at its first day of honors.

Also presenting during the ceremony's Saturday ceremony is Sig Hansen, Derek Hough and Wanda Sykes.

Laverne Cox along with Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen and Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett are just a few of the presenters handing out awards on Sunday's ceremony. Also joining the stars are Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, This is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones, The Kominsky Method's Lisa Edelstein as well as Pen15's Anna Konkle and Maya Erksine.

HBO's Barry, Deadwood and Chernobyl are up for numerous awards, bringing in a total of 52 nominations, For the premium cable network, Game of Thrones does some heavy lifting, raking in a total of 16 nominations alone for categories including drama series casting, fantasy/sci-fi costumes and movie or special prosthetic makeup.

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received 10 nods in categories including hourlong narrative or fantasy production design, music supervision, single-camera cinematography and more.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 14 and 15.

A week later, on Sept. 22, Fox will broadcast the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.