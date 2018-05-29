Jon Hamm Revisits First Acting Job as "Gorgeous Guy at Bar" on 'Ally McBeal'

The 'Tag' actor also revealed the film's special effects solution to co-star Jeremy Renner breaking both arms.

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Jon Hamm reminisced about his first acting job on Ally McBeal. “I didn’t have a name on that show,” said Hamm. “I was cast as ‘Handsome Guy at Bar.’”

When asked by the host if his character had the opportunity to speak, Hamm replied, “I certainly did not. I was to stand there and be looked at.” DeGeneres then pulled up his IMDB page and saw that Hamm was actually credited as “Gorgeous Guy at Bar.” Hamm responded, “Sorry, I was downplaying it.”

“And now you’re a gorgeous guy sitting here on a talk show with a big career,” said DeGeneres. The actor replied, “Everything starts with one step and that was the first one.”

“I took it in stride,” Hamm said of his life after Ally McBeal. “I eventually got a job and I eventually got to talk in front of a camera and I eventually got to talk more and in repeated episodes. It was, again, moving from St. Louis to L.A. is jumping into a very deep, very scary pool and it’s difficult, but it’s exciting.”

Hamm revealed that he was picked for the role on Ally McBeal after standing in a line of other handsome men and was randomly chosen. “I was like, 'Well I certainly feel special.'”

The actor later discussed his upcoming film Tag, revealing how he and the production dealt with Jeremy Renner famously breaking both arms during filming. “We had several on-set injuries,” began Hamm. “The most notable being — I wasn’t there that day, so it’s impossible to blame this on me — Jeremy Renner, who broke both of his arms at the same time. Day three of production. We had 40 more days to go.”

“Keep in mind this is a man who’s done a hundred Avengers movies and been fine,” Hamm said of his co-star. “And he does a movie about playing tag, both arms. Like firewood. Just snapped like a matchstick.”

Hamm explained that he was not on set at the time of the accident because he was in London promoting Baby Driver. “I got back and I was like, ‘How’s it going?’ and everyone was like, ‘Not great.’”

Even though Renner seriously injured himself, production on the film was not shut down. “He wore greenscreen casts that we eventually painted out in the editing,” said Hamm.

DeGeneres then asked Hamm if he got hurt on set. “Other than sort of my pride when I realized that running around for longer than 30 seconds would feel like I was having a heart attack. That was pretty much the extent of my injuries.”

He added that while he didn’t do most of his stunts for the movie, he did have one altercation while filming. “I was hit in the face by a foam rubber chair there, but that didn’t hurt that bad,” said Hamm.