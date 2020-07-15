Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce Miramax's 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot

Greg Mottola will direct the film revival of Chevy Chase's 1985 comedy thriller based on Gregory McDonald's mystery novels.

Miramax and Jon Hamm are teaming for a reboot of Fletch, the 1980s Chevy Chase movie, based on the original Gregory Mcdonald mystery novels.

Hamm will star as I.M.Fletcher, the hotshot investigative reporter played by Chase in the 1985 neo-noir comedy of the same name. Mcdonald’s 11 mystery books, the first of which was published in 1974, center on Fletcher as he juggles writing exposes while avoiding headaches caused by his two ex-wives.

Hamm will also produce the latest movie adaptation alongside manager and producer Connie Tavel. And Greg Mottola, known for comedies like Superbad and Arrested Development, is set to direct, with Zev Borow penning the screenplay and David List executive producing.

The Fletch property has long been in development as a remake or re-imagining, including with Warner Bros. and Relativity Studios. Miramax's film adaptation will be based on the second book in the Fletch series, Confess, Fletch.

Hamm's Fletch character will find himself in the middle of multiple murders, one of which has him as a prime suspect. While attempting to prove his innocence, Fletch must find his fiancée’s stolen art collection, an inheritance she has acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.

“Fletch’s duration over audiences- whether told on paper or the big screen- entertains all and we could not be more thrilled to see what twenty-first century twist these artists create,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement.

