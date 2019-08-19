Jon M. Chu Talk, Screening of Amazon's Adam Driver Starrer 'The Report' Set for IFP Week (Exclusive)

Public programming for the weeklong event in Brooklyn, running from Sept. 15-19, will also include panels featuring directors Rachel Lears ('Knock Down the House'), E. Chai Vasarhelyi ('Free Solo'), Joe Berlinger ('The Ted Bundy Tapes' and 'Extremely Wicked'), Kasi Lemmons ('Harriet') and Ira Sachs ('Frankie') and Oscar nominated screenwriter Michael H. Weber ('The Disaster Artist').

Talks featuring directors Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights), Joe Berlinger (The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked), Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and Ira Sachs (Frankie) and a special screening of Amazon's Adam Driver-starring CIA drama The Report are among the highlights of the public programming for 2019's IFP Week, set to run from Sept. 15-19 in Brooklyn.

The Independent Filmmaker Project's annual market serves as a place for directors, producers, distributors and other entities to make the connections they need to help films ranging from early development to the postproduction stage make it to the big screen. Public programming at the 41st edition of 1FP Week includes more than 40 panel conversations, workshops and screenings.

The week will kick of with panel conversations including Knock Down the House director Rachel Lears and The Brink filmmaker Alison Klayman discussing their politically charged documentaries, Limetown writer Chris Littler and 2 Dope Queens producer Joanna Solotaroff talking about developing podcasts into series and Chu, Alice Wu and producer-writer Teresa Hsaio speaking abut Asian-American representation in Hollywood.

The day will conclude with the Report screening, followed by a conversation with writer-director Scott Z. Burns.

During the week, panels include a "Tête-à-Tête" chat between Oscar-winning Free Solo director E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Emmy-winning doc filmmaker Todd Douglas Miller (Apollo 11); a "Killer Ideas" talk about the rise of true-crime doc series with Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) and Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight); a "Write, Adapt, Repeat" session about adapting literary work with Oscar nominated screenwriter Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist, The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns) and producer Riva Marker (Wildlife and Beasts of No Nation); Lemmons talking about making her Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet; and Sachs talking about making his new movie Frankie.

IFP Week attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with industry insiders like Burn Later Productions' Paul Bernon, the executive director of Cannes' Marche du Film Jérôme Paillard, Obscured Pictures' RJ Millard and Steiner Studios' Ashley Snyder.

“Our goal this year is to break through the noise and present a dynamic, compelling and exciting offering of public programs to celebrate storytelling in all of its forms including film, TV, publishing, theatre, VR/AR and podcasting,” IFP executive director Jeff Sharp said in a statement. “We are excited to share this vision with our invited storytellers, some of whom are alumni of our program, public audiences and distinguished industry guests at our home in New York City, media capital of the world, where IFP Week began over forty years ago.”

