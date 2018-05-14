Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle Plan Co-Headlining Standup Tour

The comedic duo will hit the road together next month.

Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle announced a co-headlining standup tour on Monday. The comedians and longtime friends will play seven shows together, beginning June 11 in Boston.

The announcement comes after Stewart signed with HBO last year to produce his first standup specials in 21 years. Chappelle continues to film specials for Netflix as part of his lucrative deal with the streaming service.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starts today and concludes on Wednesday. Tickets to the joint tour will be available for registered fans to purchase on Friday morning at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of dates below.

6/11 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

6/12 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

6/13 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

6/21 — Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre

6/22 — Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre

6/23 — El Paso, TX, Chavez Theatre

6/24 — El Paso, TX, Chavez Theatre

