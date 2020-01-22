Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' Lands High-Profile 2020 Summer Release

The political satire marks the second feature film directed by the former host of 'The Daily Show.'

In the midst of the real-life 2020 presidential race, Jon Stewart's political satire Irresistible will get a high-profile summer release in theaters.

The star-studded pic will open nationwide on May 29, Focus Features announced Wednesday. Irresistible marks the second feature film that Stewart — the former host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show — has directed after 2014’s Rosewater,

Irresistible tells the story of what happens when a small Wisconsin town transforms into a political circus after a top Democratic strategist (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town’s undocumented workers.

The strategist believes he has found the key to winning back America's Heartland. However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso also star.

Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.