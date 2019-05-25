Jon Voight Argues Trump Is "Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln" in Twitter Videos

The actor posted a message to "people of the Republican Party" on Friday night: "Don't be fooled by the political left."

Conservative actor and Trump presidential appointee Jon Voight is arguing in two Twitter videos that the former real-estate mogul is the "greatest president since Abraham Lincoln."

In the videos, posted late Friday and addressed to Republicans, the Ray Donovan star argued that Trump has taken up a "moral code of duty" passed on from Lincoln, and that Trump has made "his every move correct." Following a week that saw Trump walk out of an infrastructure meeting with House majority leader Nancy Pelosi after three minutes, and retweet a doctored video of Pelosi after, reigniting calls for impeachment, the actor argued that he had made the country "safer, stronger" and added more jobs.

"People of the Republican party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love," the first video began. "This job is not easy, for he's battling the left and their absurd words of destruction. I've said this once and I'll say this again: that our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln."

Voight added, "I'm here today to tell you the truth, and I'm here to tell you, my fellow Americans, our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct. Don't be fooled by the polticial left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth: President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America. And may god continue to guide this nation. Much love."

An outspoken conservative in Hollywood, Voight has posted video messages to his Twitter followers defending Trump before, including one where he praised Fox News host Laura Ingraham "for all the work that she does" in April. The former liberal frequently criticized former President Barack Obama and frequently appeared at events hosted by Friends of Abe, the now-disbanded, private conservative group comprised of members that worked in the entertainment industry.

In March, Trump announced that he was appointing Voight to the Board of Trustees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Later on Saturday, Trump responded to Voight's video by tweeting, "Thank you John [sic], so nice!"

Voight's politics have also previously informed his choice of roles: Voight appeared in the 2019 film Roe v. Wade, which was unveiled at this year's March for Life, where he played U.S. Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger.

Watch his videos below.

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

May 25, 1 p.m. Updated with Trump's tweet.