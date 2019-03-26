Jon Voight to Become Trump Presidential Appointee

The actor is set to be nominated, along with Mike Huckabee and others, as trustees of the Kennedy Center.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll appoint Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight to the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the remainder of a six-year-term to end in September of 2024.

The actor known for TV roles in hit shows like Ray Donovan and 24 — and for his real-life role as Angelina Jolie's father — is one of the most outspoken conservatives in Hollywood and he hasn't shied from his support of Trump.

A former liberal who said he was traumatized by the assassination of President Kennedy, Voight was a critic of President Barack Obama and was a staple at events hosted by Friends of Abe before the private group of 2,500 conservatives who work in Hollywood largely disbanded a few years ago.

Voight won an Oscar playing opposite Jane Fonda in the 1978 anti-Vietnam War movie, Coming Home.

Trump also said Tuesday he'll nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, whose daughter is White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as a trustee to the same board.

Others he will nominate are Carl Lindner III of Ohio, Marc Stern and Kelly Roberts of California, Kelcy Warren and Heather Washburne of Texas, Adrienne Arsht of the District of Columbia and Karen Tucker LeFrak and Daryl Roth of New York.

The Kennedy Center, opened in 1971, is the country's National Cultural Center and it is located adjacent to the Watergate complex on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

The board of trustees includes a variety of government officials, such as the librarian of Congress and the secretary of Health and Human Services, and the first lady is considered the honorary chair while 36 general trustees are appointed by the president.