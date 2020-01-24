Jon Voight Posts Video in Support of Trump Amid Impeachment Trial

"We call upon our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses and all saints to save the truth," the 81-year-old actor said in his video message.

Jon Voight posted a video message on Twitter supporting President Donald Trump amid his impeachment trial Friday afternoon, calling for "highest prayers" to "save the truth that has been taken down by these cruel individuals of the left."

Voight, a vocal supporter of the president, made several religious references in his video while also calling out "the left" for their "filthy lies and distortions of the mighty truths that have been written."

"Let us stand among the greatest statues that stand on the White House grounds where truths were spoken long ago by our forefathers. Let us remember what this house stands for, this White House. It stands for trust, it stands for moral obligation, it stands for the safety of the United States," the 81-year-old actor said at the start of his message.

"The truth, my friends, the truth that holds the greatest scripture that is the Declaration of Independence," Voight continued. "We as a nation have gained this back with President Trump and what does the left want to do? To knock down a nation of God's glory. This is a disgrace to mankind and a disgrace to the people of the United States of America."

The Midnight Cowboy actor said the current impeachment trial is "a crime" and is meant to "take down a nation's success."

"We call upon our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses, and all saints to save the truth that has been taken down by these cruel individuals of the left and ask God to place his hands upon this nation of the United States of America and bless and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump, so he can continue his legacy as one of our greatest presidents," Voight concluded.

Voight has shared similar videos in support of Trump, including a December 2019 video that also included religious speech and declared Trump "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln."

Watch the full video below.