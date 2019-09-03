Jonah Hill Engaged to Gianna Santos

This will be the first marriage for the actor.

Jonah Hill is engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santos, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed through the actor's rep.

Hill reportedly began dating Santos, a native New Yorker who works as a content manager at luxury beauty startup Violet Grey, last summer. Details on the impending nuptials are being kept under wraps, with both Hill and Santos maintaining privacy on their social media channels.

This will be the first marriage for Hill, who recently purchased a two-story Monterey Colonial-style property in Santa Monica. According to the Los Angeles Times, the home was previously owned by actress Jean Simmons.

Following his directorial debut Mid-90s in 2018, Hill was last seen in Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, opposite Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron and Snoop Dogg.