Are Sib Tats A Thing?

Jonah Hill’s “Hello Beanie!” inking is the latest in a string of all-in-the-family celeb tats.

Brotherly love is one thing. Then there is the rare sibling bond that takes things a step further. Think of that squeamish, slightly incestuous moment when Angelina Jolie and bro James Haven locked lips on the Oscars red carpet in 2000. And now there seems to be a trend of celebs getting inked in forever honor of their siblings.

This week, Jonah Hill unveiled a bold tat on his right arm that exclaims “Hello Beanie!” in all caps. The 34-year-old actor’s permanent shout-out to his 24-year-old sis, Beanie Feldstein, references her role as Minnie Faye in the revival of “Hello, Dolly” on Broadway. (The move seems sweetly sentimental, given that their older brother, Jordan, passed away in December).

HELLO, BEANIE! @beaniefeldstein A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:00pm PDT

Last month, model Presley Gerber (son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) showed off a tat of his supermodel sis Kaia’s name along with XXIII, the number 23 in Roman numerals of which the meaning is unclear but possibly symbolizes their birth dates. Brooklyn Beckham has an “020511” inking that stands for the birth years of all of his sibs and trend-setting musician Harry Styles has his older sister Gemma’s name inked in Hebrew on his bicep, while she reportedly has the Morse code for “H” on one wrist.

23 A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:23pm PST

Let’s hope that sibling rivalry doesn’t spark any future tat fall-out.

Just think of all the regrettable celeb tats after relationships went south. Who can forget Johnny Depp’s “Winona Forever” tat that the actor tweaked to “Wino Forever” after he and Ryder broke up in 1993? And Jolie replaced a tattoo of ex Billy Bob Thornton’s name with the geographical coordinates of the places that her children and Brad Pitt were born. She and Pitt also got “commitment tattoos” in Thailand not long before they split--Pitt is reportedly trying to remove some of his many inked odes to his ex while Jolie’s remained mum on the matter. Marc Anthony removed the “Jennifer” tat on his wrist after he and Lopez called it quits in 2012 and Heidi Klum has erased Seal’s name from her right forearm. Mariah Carey wiped out Nick Cannon’s name on the body of her lower-back butterfly tat, while her ex Nick Cannon covered the giant “Mariah” on his back with an elaborate design of Jesus on the cross and the phrase, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.” (Maybe also a message to Mimi?)

When keeping inkings in the family, kid tats seem like the safest bet, since love for a kid is pretty much eternal, regardless of sins. Adele has an “A” for her son Angelino tattooed just behind her right ear. Drew Barrymore has her daughters’ names “Olive and Frankie” inked on her right wrist. Dax Shepard has the initials of Kristen Bell and daughters Lincoln and Delta (K, L and D) and a bell motif on his ring finger. And David Beckham has the names of his three sons (Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz) and his daughter Harper’s name on his neck, while Johnny Depp has “Lily Rose” on his chest and his son Jack’s name inked with a sparrow on his forearm. Even Susan Sarandon has the initials of her three children (Eva, Jack and Miles) tattooed in a line down her upper back.

Tat references to parents seem equally acceptable. But family members beyond mom, pop and kids? You better think before you ink.