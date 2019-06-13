Jimmy Fallon Tests How Well the Jonas Brothers Know Each Other

Kevin and Nick Jonas got candid about Joe's wild bachelor party when they played "Know Your Bro" during Wednesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Jimmy Fallon tested how well Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas know each other when they visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

The host recruited the Jonas Brothers to play the game "Know Your Bro," which featured one member of the band wearing noise-cancelling headphones while the other two answered questions about them.

Nick kicked off the game by putting on the headphones while Fallon asked Kevin and Joe what Nick believes they are most jealous of him for. Joe answered first and said that he is jealous of the younger brother for once taking batting practice with the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Kevin said that he was most jealous of Nick's shoe collection.

When Nick took off the headphones, he shared another thing that he thought his brothers were jealous of. "Maybe performing at The White House a few times," he said.

Fallon next asked Joe and Nick what the most rebellious thing Kevin did as a teenager was. "He snuck out a few times," answered Nick.

"He had a couple beers before 21," added Joe as Kevin bopped his head to the tune of the song he was listening to. "He bought a pack of cigarettes or something."

After Kevin took off the headphones, he shared his own rebellious story. "I took Joe to a tattoo parlor when he was 13," he said. "I wanted to get a tattoo. I was turning 18 soon, so I was still 17. I wanted to get a tattoo. I brought Joe with me- not to get a tattoo. He was just accompanying me. And they put the stencil on so I could see what it looked like, the whole thing."

"Then my parents found out," he continued. "I didn't get a tattoo for a long time after that."

For the final question, Fallon asked Kevin and Nick what was the wildest thing that happened at Joe's bachelor party.

"We had the cops on the first night calling us three times," Nick began. "Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub and proceeded to rip of two of his friends' shirts in the nightclub. He took the cardboard box for 1942 — the tequila — and somehow cut it into a bandana so it just said '1942' across his forehead and he wore that on a boat all day long."

When Joe was asked the same question, he agreed that the wildest moment was when the cops called the brothers.

Earlier in the appearance, Kevin shared that his 5-year-old daughter Alena told her entire school that the Jonas Brothers were reuniting before the band officially made the announcement.

"We were trying to keep it a secret for basically a year. We're making this documentary, making the album and we're like, 'We got this on lock. No one's gonna tell,'" Nick said about the band's plans to keep their comeback a secret. "Kevin comes home and goes, 'Guys, Alena told her whole class.'"

"Luckily those 5-year-olds are tight-lipped," Nick said. Kevin added, "They kept the secret for us."

Nick also shared a story about a case of mistaken identity. He explained that he changed his phone number after strangers began to call and text him. Nick eventually changed his phone number, though he forgot to tell a few of his friends.

Following the release of their new album Happiness Begins, Nick's friends starting texting the old number. "So this person, somewhere in the world, is getting text messages congratulating them on a new album," he said.

He added that the owner of the new number sent a very "hostile" text to one of his friends. "If you continue to text this number, I am going to give it to the police," Fallon read from a screenshot of the text exchange.

"I love the idea that there's someone in the country so mad that lots of people are trolling them that they have a new album out," said Nick.

"I would love to see how that conversation would go with the police," added Joe. '"People are out here congratulating me!'"