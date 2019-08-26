Jonas Brothers Perform "Sucker" and "Only Human" at MTV Video Music Awards

The performance marked the band's first time at the awards show in 10 years.

The Jonas Brothers brought the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards to the beach on Monday.

The special remote performance began at The Stone Pony at Asbury Park, N.J. The band of brothers sang their hit "Sucker" onstage at the historic music club known for hosting musicians such as Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

Nick and Kevin played guitar, while Joe jumped around the stage. The band eventually got off the stage and walked through the audience before they exited the building. The youngest band member got rid of his guitar as he led his brothers through a crowd of fans and walked onto an outdoor stage on the beach.

Once on the stage, they sang the third single, "Only Human," off of their latest album Happiness Begins. The brothers interacted with each other, as well as the audience members, during the energetic performance.

Fireworks were set off on the beach to mark the conclusion of the remote performance.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for video of the year, song of the year and best pop for "Sucker," as well as artist of the year.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosted the 2019 VMAs from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The ceremony aired on MTV.