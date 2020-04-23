Jonas Brothers to Release Concert Film 'Happiness Continues' on Amazon Prime

The documentary, set to bow Friday, follows last year's 'Chasing Happiness,' which delved deep into the group's life growing up in New Jersey, their rise to fame, their breakup and their ultimate reunion after a six-year hiatus.

Surprise! Happiness really does continue for Jonas Brothers, who revealed that a new documentary is dropping Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

While chatting during a live-stream Q&A, the sibling trio watched the Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film trailer with fans and went on to answer a few questions.

The one-minute teaser kicks off by hearing Joe Jonas say, "I thought I was done with the Jonas Brothers."

"Hell no," he continues, before a montage of epic concert footage plays, featuring sold-out arena shows, joyous moments with the band's team, family and fans, and more.

The documentary follows last year's Chasing Happiness, which delved deep into the group's life growing up in New Jersey, their rise to fame, their breakup and their ultimate reunion after a six-year hiatus.

Watch the Happiness Continues trailer, below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.