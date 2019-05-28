The Jonas Brothers to Release Memoir, 'Blood'

The memoir, which hits bookshelves Nov. 12, details their origins as a band, their rise to stardom, the secrets behind their breakup and their recent return.

The Jonas Brothers are ready to tell all in their first memoir.

The Grammy-nominated trio, Nick, Joe and Kevin, have signed a book deal with Macmillan imprint Feiwel and Friends, it was announced Tuesday, to release Blood, a memoir that will detail their origins as a band, their rise to stardom, the secrets behind their breakup and their recent return to the music scene.

The brothers will write the memoir with author Neil Strauss (The Dirt).

"We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful," said Joe Jonas in a statement. "From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family."

World English rights for the upcoming memoir were acquired by Jon Yaged, president and publisher of MCPG, to be published in the United States by Jean Feiwel, publisher of Feiwel & Friends.

"The Jonas Brothers are bigger than ever, and we are delighted to help Joe, Kevin, and Nick reveal the personal, behind the scenes stories everyone is waiting to read," said Yaged.

After releasing their highly anticipated comeback single, "Sucker," in February, the Jonas Brothers have continued to celebrate their comeback with a slate of appearances and projects. Apart from a memoir, the band will also release an Amazon documentary film, Chasing Happiness, which premieres on June 4. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke describes the doc as a "personal, behind-the-scenes look" at the brothers as they reunite after nearly six years.

The band's new album, Chasing Happiness, is set to release on June 7. They will also embark on a North American tour, which will kick off in Miami on Aug. 7.

Blood is set to hit bookshelves Nov. 12.