Jonas Brothers Return With a Mansion Party in Lavish "Sucker" Video

It may not be the Year 3000, but it is 2019, and the Jonas Brothers are back.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas released "Sucker" — their first single in nearly six years — promptly at midnight ET on Friday. And much to the delight of JoBros fans around the world, it's an absolute jam.

The fast-paced pop track is equal parts infectious and flirty, particularly on the song's falsetto-laced chorus. "I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you/ And you're making the typical me break the typical rules/ It's true, I'm a sucker for you," the bros sing before a whistling hook kicks in.

The song's release was accompanied by a lavish video, directed by Anthony Mandler, which features the brothers performing in a Victorian mansion and stars the Bros' significant others: Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Joe's fianceé Sophie Turner.

"Sucker" marks a much-anticipated return from the Jonas Brothers' hiatus in 2013. The trio, now signed to Republic Records, has yet to announce what else is on the way but will share more when they take over The Late Late Show With James Corden starting on Monday. The four-day takeover — aptly dubbed "Jonas Week" — will include the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke, as well as a chat with Corden that will divulge "the full story behind their reunion," according to a press release.

Watch the "Sucker" video below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.