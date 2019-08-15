Jonas Brothers Set to Perform on MTV Video Music Awards (Exclusive)

It will mark the band's first time back at the VMAs in 10 years.

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The special remote performance will take place along the New Jersey skyline and will mark the band's return to the awards show for the first time in 10 years.

The band is nominated for four awards: video of the year, song of the year, best pop and artist of the year.

They were previously nominated in the best pop video and video of the year categories in 2008 for their hit song "Burnin' Up." The band performed their song "Lovebug" during that ceremony.

After breaking up in 2013, the band of brothers reunited to release their hit song "Sucker" in March of this year. The song marked their first original release under their new partnership with Republic Records.

The band later released their album Happiness Begins in June. The album, which was released nearly six years after Lines, Vines and Trying Times, is their third No. 1 album. Happiness Begins was the biggest album debut of 2019.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on the sold-out Happiness Begins Tour with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lizzo and Rosalia are also confirmed to perform at the awards show. Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott will also take the stage for a special performance.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers this year.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.