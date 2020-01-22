Jonas Brothers Challenged to Write Song in 5 Minutes While Day Drinking with Seth Meyers

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas joined Seth and Josh Meyers and Jack McBrayer in a day of drinking and playing many games on Tuesday's episode of 'Late Night.'

The Jonas Brothers are the latest musicians to go day drinking with Late Night host Seth Meyers, with their inebriated outing airing on Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas joined Seth Meyers at the Royal Palm Shuffle Board Club in Brooklyn.

The NBC host recruited his brother Josh Meyers and his "brother in case of an emergency" Jack McBrayer to make sure the groups were even.

After the group all chugged their first drinks, Seth Meyers explained that the next rounds were "in order of our brotherhood and birth order." In honor of the oldest brothers — Kevin Jonas and Seth Meyers — they drank a cocktail called "The Firstborn." They next drank a beverage out of baby bottles in honor of the youngest brothers — Nick Jonas and Josh Meyers — followed by a drink for the middle children.

For their first game, the Meyers brothers asked Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas to identify the famous brothers in a series of pictures. They were unable to name the Marx brothers, so Nick had a drink. The brothers next correctly identified the Wright brothers, so the Meyers brothers all took a shot.

The next game involved magnets of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas with bald heads and separate photos of their hairstyles from the past. The Meyers brothers were tasked with matching each hairstyle with the correct brother. After Seth and Josh Meyers and McBrayer incorrectly matched the hairstyles to the brothers, they took shots as their punishment. "Here's to you guys and your bold choices," said Seth Meyers as he and his teammates drank.

The teams then switched turns and Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas had to choose the correct hairstyles for the Meyers' brothers. "Does it take you guys this long to write songs?" Seth Meyers asked while the brothers struggled with the game. Nick Jonas responded, "Even longer. They're all hits."

In honor of the band's new song "What a Man Gotta Do?," the brothers played a game of shuffleboard inspired by the song. Seth Meyers explained that each player would choose a biscuit with one of the players' faces on it and they would have to perform the drinking act that their biscuit lands on. Some of the challenges included finishing someone else's drink and making a toast.

Seth Meyers shared that the final game involved each team writing a song in five minutes with a title that they drew from a bucket. The Meyers brothers got off to a rocky start when Seth Meyers spilled a tray of drinks on their paper.

While Nick and Kevin Jonas used their guitars to write their song, the Meyers brothers focused more on their lyrics. "The sun is zenith. Things are good with my penis," Seth Meyers mumbled his ideas for their song.

"They're gonna put this in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," Joe Jonas said when his team finished their song.

Seth and Josh Meyers and McBrayer took the stage to perform their song first, which was titled "Drunk at Noon." Josh Meyers strummed the guitar, Seth Meyers shook a tambourine, and McBrayer sang the lead vocals. "I'm drinking Coors Light to mask my sadness/ Still no darkness, but I'm ready to drink," the group sang. "I'll see you soon/ I got nothing to do this afternoon/ Because I'm drunk at noon."

The Jonas Brothers next took the stage to perform "In Bed By 9." Nick Jonas played the guitar and took over the lead vocals, while Joe Jonas sang backing vocal and Kevin Jonas played the guitar. "Baby I, I'm feeling fine/ Baby, let me in/ I want to feel your skin/ Do you want to 69?" they sang. "Let me lick your toes/ I want to blow your nose/ Baby, I'll have you back by 9."

While the brothers are the latest stars to join Seth in day drinking, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Ina Garten and Retta have previously participated in the segment.

Watch the full segment below.