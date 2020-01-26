Guys Rock Bold Patterns at the Grammys

The Jonas Brothers, Usher and YG were among the artists to let loose with prints and patterns on music's biggest night.

When it comes to dressing, the guys didn't hold back on the Grammys red carpet. Artists including the Jonas Brothers, Usher and YG were among those to let loose with statement prints and patterns on music's biggest night.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas went for it in metallic prints, wearing custom Ermenegildo Zegna XXX from the brand’s 2020 Red Carpet Collection. Styled by Avo Yermagyan, Nick wore a gold suit with a gold sweater, Joe wore a navy bomber-style jacket and pants, and Kevin donned a raven-print jacket.

Child yodeler Mason Ramsey and singer Charlie Wilson were also dashing in gold jackets. The former's featured branch and bird motifs, while the latter's was paired with a gold key around his neck. Billie Eilish's brother and music collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, opted for floral in a blue poppy print, worn with a chain bracelet and floppy bow-tie. "She has the best sense of style of anyone I’ve ever met," he said of his sister on the Grammys red carpet (she was in neon green Gucci).

YG was comfy casual in a baggy zebra-print knit sweater with a chain necklace reading "gangsta," white boots and black trousers. Meanwhile, Usher looked radiant in an embellished sun motif jacket and velvet black hoodie ensemble from Balmain's fall/winter 2020 collection.

"Zaddy" artist Ty Dolla Sign and "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi (in Roberto Cavalli) also rocked black-and-white patterned jackets with black trousers for a pop of personality. Smokey Robinson and Quavo of Migos turned to red for statement jackets — Robinson's a floral print and Quavo's a double-breasted jacket with crimson gem embellishments and matching red trousers.

These guys upped their style game for the Grammys. The film awards circuit, by comparison, relies on the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Billy Porter to lead the way in male peacocking. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati has been praised for leveling up male actors' styles to rival those of the women, with clients including Dwayne Johnson, Rami Malek, James Van Der Beek, Milo Ventimiglia and Chris Evans.

Leave it to the musicians to show how to rock the red carpet.