Jonathan Berg Joins Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures as President of Production

Longtime executive Jonathan Berg has joined Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures as president of production, the company announced Friday.

Berg will oversee the day-to-day development and production of the company’s film slate. He started Thursday.

The move reunites Berg with Silverman as both rose through the ranks of Warner Bros. Pictures with Berg overseeing such as The Blind Side, Sherlock Holmes, Argo, The Dark Knight Rises, and American Sniper.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Jon to Stampede Ventures. He has exceptional taste and relationships and is a phenomenal human," said Silverman in a statement. “Jon and I shared many successes over the years and all of my fellow Stampeders and I are very, very lucky to have him on board as we continue to grow in leaps and bounds."

"I really like what Gideon and Greg are building at Stampede Ventures,” stated Berg. “I felt like Greg and I needed to get the band back together."

Berg’s 10-yer run at Warners saw him rising to co-president of production as well as co-head of DC Films. When he exited the job, he acted as executive producer on Wonder Woman and Aquaman and a producer on Justice League. Most recently, Berg was a producer and partner at Vertigo Entertainment, and had a hand in producing last year’s Stephen King adaptation, Doctor Sleep.

Stampede has several features in development, including Walter Cronkite biopic Newsflash, with Chris Pine attached to star as the iconic newsman, as well as North Hollywood, to be directed by Albert Hughes, and Prince of Post au Prince, an animated project from Wyclef Jean set up at Netflix.

