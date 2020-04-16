Former Kew Exec Jonathan Ford Launches New Distribution Banner

The new company has already landed rights to a new HBO/BBC doc from 'Leaving Neverland' producer Dan Reed.

Jonathan Ford, the former sales head of Kew Media Distribution, has launched a new distribution company, Abacus Rights Media (AMR) in partnership with Amcomri Media Group.

Amcomri, whose other entertainment investments include 101 Films, 101 International and Hollywood Classics, has provided Abacus Media Rights what it calls a "substantial funding line" to support the initial rights acquisitions.

Paul McGowan, chairman of Amcomri, will sit on the board of AMR together with Jonathan Ford, alongside Amcomri director Larry Howard and 101 Films md Andy Lyon.

Ford left U.K.-based Kew Media Distribution in February, shortly before it collapsed following months of financial mismanagement at its parent, Canadian TV company Kew Media Group.

Abacus Rights Group has already landed the rights to a slate of shows to represent on the international markets, including HBO and BBC documentary Superbug from Leaving Neverland producer Dan Reed, and CBC drama series Trickster from former Kew banner Sienna Films.

AMR has also recruited Anton Romalijski (director of sales), Lesley Whittock (director of marketing & acquisitions) and Claire Hoskin (director of business affairs) to join the team.

“This is a competitive industry and I wanted to set up a company which is streamlined and innovative, an open and fully transparent organisation," said Ford. "With a respected, experienced team working alongside me, and with the backing of Amcomri, we are looking forward to working with great production companies, building strong partnerships and launching into the content market with some essential viewing. Our focus will not just be distribution but also working with production partners to get titles pre-sold and set up with financing."