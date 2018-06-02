Jonathan Helfgot Exits as 20th Century Fox EVP of Theatrical Marketing

His last day with the company was Friday.

20th Century Fox executive vp of theatrical marketing Jonathan Helfgot has left the studio, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unclear what his next role will be.

His last day with the company was Friday, and the split was amicable. There will be some personnel moves in conjunction with his departure happening in the coming weeks.

Helfgot came to the job after serving for a brief time at Open Road. Before that, he worked at Fox from 2004 to 2011, most recently serving as senior vp marketing strategy.

Helfgot also founded branded content studio Rec Room, which created nontraditional marketing campaigns for clients including Netflix, Fox, Warner Bros., HBO, Sony Pictures, Universal, Disney and FX.