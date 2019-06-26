Jonathan Kadin Exits Sony to Produce

Kadin's first project will be the Camila Cabello-starring 'Cinderella.'

Jonathan Kadin — the veteran Sony exec behind movies like 21 Jump Street, Superbad and Step Brothers — is leaving the studio to branch out as an independent producer.

Kadin's first project will be the Camila Cabello-starring Cinderella. The movie is scheduled to begin prep this fall. He will produce alongside James Corden and Leo Pearlman.

His other upcoming projects include a new untitled supernatural action-thriller spec by David Guggenheim, which he will produce with Adam Kolbrenner, and the adaptation of recent acquisition, comic book Skyward.

“After almost 20 years, it’s bittersweet to leave my colleagues in the iconic Thalberg building and this historic lot," said Kadin, who was executive vp of production at Sony. "I’ve worked with many incredible people, excellent mentors and talented filmmakers, all of whom have prepared me for this next step in my career. I’m particularly grateful to have worked with both Tom and Sanford. Their passion for movies is infectious. I love making movies and have always wanted to dive deeper into the process and ultimately be a producer."

Added Columbia Pictures president Sanford Pantich: “Everyone who has worked with Jonathan Kadin knows how committed and fiercely loyal he is to his projects; these are also the things that make great producers. Jonathan has been thinking about making this transition for quite some time, and we’re all thrilled to work with him as he transitions to being a producer.”