Jonathan Majors to Star in Jay-Z-Produced Revenge Drama 'The Harder They Fall'

Jeymes Samuel is making his directorial debut on the Netflix feature.

In-demand actor Jonathan Majors has booked the starring role in the Netflix revenge drama The Harder They Fall.

Jeymes Samuel, who is also known as singer-songwriter The Bullitts, will make his directorial debut with the project.

The story follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago. As he is being released from prison, Love reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

Jay-Z, who collaborated with Samuel on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby, will produce, along with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel.

Majors is currently in theaters with A24's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, but his previous credits include Rupert Wyatt's Captive State and Matthew McConaughey's White Boy Rick. He has a packed upcoming slate that includes Spike Lee's latest, Vietnam War movie Da 5 Bloods, for Netflix and HBO’s splashy straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country created by Jordan Peele.

Majors is repped by CAA, Grandview Management and Jackoway Austen.