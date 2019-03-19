Jonathan Simkhai Partners With Hollywood Stylists for Children's Hospital Benefit

Stylists Lindsey Dupuis-Bledsoe and Monica Rose are co-hosts of Tuesday evening's open-to-the-public event to support the Make March Matter campaign.

Fashion will meet philanthropy at Jonathan Simkhai’s ready-to-wear boutique in West Hollywood on Tuesday, March 19.

Simkhai is one of 100 retailers partnering with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to attempt to raise $1 million for the Make March Matter campaign. Customers will receive 10 percent off their purchase from Tuesday until Saturday, with 15 percent of proceeds donated to CHLA's Make March Matter Campaign.

Co-hosting the event are Access Hollywood host Louise Roe and Hollywood stylists Lindsey Dupuis-Bledsoe (clients include Nikki Reed and Brittany Snow) and Monica Rose (Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr).

"As a mother of three kids, I'm so grateful to have one of the top children's hospitals in the country based in Los Angeles. I'm honored to host at Jonathan Simkhai and support a campaign that saves so many lives every year," Rose told The Hollywood Reporter. Dupuis-Bledsoe added that "as a stylist and mom, I love that fashion brands, like Jonathan Simkhai, have stepped up to support a cause that provides care to over 500,000 children every year."

The campaign goes toward CHLA’s Helping Hands Fund, which finances the “critical, lifesaving care to children regardless of their family’s financial status,” Dawn Wilcox, Make March Matter founder and vp corporate partnerships at CHLA, previously told THR. Proceeds also help the Child Life program, which provides art, music, dance and pet therapy to patients.

"I'm so excited to be supporting this landmark institution and bringing awareness within my local community to the great work that they do," Simkhai told THR.

Simkhai, whose designs were worn by Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festival, opened his atelier in West Hollywood in July 2018. Stylists Petra Flannery (Emma Stone), Tara Swennen (Allison Janney), Joseph Cassell (Taylor Swift) and Jessica Paster (Emily Blunt) attended the starry launch alongside actresses Lucy Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Georgie Flores and Rumer Willis. He previously collaborated with Carbon38 for an athleisure capsule.

Roe, hosting her second event for Make March Matter, called herself "a longtime fan" of Simkhai's, expressing her excitement at shopping with the community and giving back. The annual monthlong fundraiser has raised more than $5 million since it began in 2016. The event will be held at the Jonathan Simkhai store at 653 N. La Cienega Boulevard, 5-8 p.m tonight.