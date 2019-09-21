Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He's HIV-Positive, Opens Up About Childhood Abuse in Memoir

"I’ve had nightmares every night for the past three months because I’m scared to be this vulnerable with people," the 'Queer Eye' star shared in an interview ahead of his memoir's release.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is opening up about his HIV-positive diagnosis, abuse he endured as a child and more in his memoir Over the Top, which debuts Sept. 24.

Van Ness spoke to The New York Times ahead of the memoir's release about his health journey thus far including his history with addiction.

"I’ve had nightmares every night for the past three months because I’m scared to be this vulnerable with people," he shared.

Despite those concerns, Van Ness, who says he is a "member of the beautiful HIV-positive community" feels "there are issues that need to be talked about."

Van Ness details in the book that he learned he was HIV positive at age 25 after fainting and later going to Planned Parenthood for flulike symptoms. "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he shares in his book.

In the report, Van Ness explains why he is now choosing to reveal his diagnosis. "When Queer Eye came out, it was really difficult because I was like, 'Do I want to talk about my status?' And then I was like, 'The Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatization of the LGBT community thrive around me.'"

Admitting that "these are all difficult subjects" to discuss on the Netflix series, which helps the lives of others through makeovers and home renovations, Van Ness noted "that doesn’t mean Queer Eye is less valid."

Another revelation within the memoir is that Van Ness was sexually abused by an older boy when he was a child.

"For a lot of people who are survivors of sexual assault at a young age, we have a lot of compounded trauma," Van Ness told The Times, adding that the abuse "planted the seed for other self-destructive behaviors."

Van Ness revealed that included meeting up with older men when he was a young teenager, spending his money on drugs while in college, and advertising sex for money on Gay.com. After going to rehab twice, Van Ness is now sober and has not used hard drugs in years.

The 32-year-old hair stylist and comedian shared that overall when it comes to his memoir, "I want people to realize you’re never too broken to be fixed."