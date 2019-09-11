Jordan Peele to Receive BAFTA's John Schlesinger Britannia Award

The 'Us' director joins fellow honorees Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Coogan, Jackie Chan and Jane Fonda at the October L.A. event.

Jordan Peele will be honored by BAFTA's LA branch.

The Oscar-winning multihyphenate — behind this year's critical and commercial hit Us — will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia award for excellence in directing at the Britannia Awards, BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K.

Peele joins previously announced honorees Phoebe Waller-Bridge, set to be named British artist of the year, Jane Fonda, being given the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film, Jackie Chan, being honored with the Albert R. Broccoli award for worldwide contribution to entertainment, and Steve Coogan, set to receive the Charlie Chaplin award for excellence in comedy.

“Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance,” said BAFTA L.A. CEO, Chantal Rickards. “His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting and bold style evokes John Schlesinger’s spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence. We are honored to celebrate Jordan’s talents at this year’s ceremony.”

Previous recipients of the award include Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay, Ang Lee, Sam Mendes, Mike Newell, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Quentin Tarantino and Kathryn Bigelow.

The Britannia awards ceremony will take place Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.