Olympian Jordyn Wieber Honored for Activism at BlogHer Health Event

Other honorees included Compton mayor Aja Brown and transgender model and writer Corey Rae.

Social media influencers and bloggers who have used their digital platforms to discuss and promote women's health took center stage at the 2019 BlogHer Health conference on Thursday night.

Neon colors filled the Hudson Loft in Downtown Los Angeles to welcome kick off the BlogHer conference and the evening's honorees. The half-day portion of the event kicked off with a happy hour, beauty and massage stations, and networking opportunities for conference attendees. After a 30-minute panel discussing women's reproductive and sexual health, the rest of the evening focused on honoring the conference's Voices of the Year.

SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey emceed the ceremony that celebrated the accomplishments of 10 female honorees, including Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber, who received the Courage Award for the work she's done to ensure gymnastics stays safe for women.

"It's been a year since that day in the courtroom and we have accomplished so much not only as survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse but as women across the world," said Wieber. "I just want to challenge you all by saying continue to listen and believe survivors, it needs your voice too."

The honoree spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about being a mentor and role model for the UCLA gymnasts she coaches and for the future generation for female sports stars.

"For me it's more about than just gymnastics. For these girls, it's about helping them become champions in life," she said. "When I say the word champion...I use that to describe the best version of themselves. Helping them bring that out and figure out how to bring those lessons they're learning in the gym and apply them to their life after gymnastics, that's what I'm passionate about."

Wieber also told THR about the other motivations, in addition to her own personal experiences with abuse, that keep her advocating for safety reform in the sports world. She said despite negative experiences, gymnastics is a sport that she still loves so much and is one that teaches worthy life lessons. However, she also said that it's the future generation of the sport's stars and their love for gymnastics that keeps her fighting fire going.

"It's the little girls in gymnastics," she added. "To have them come to UCLA and find their joy in the sport again, that's something that motivates me every single day."

Other honorees included Sarah Jones, Amy Stanton, Amy Ziering, Melanie Santos, CoreyRae, Edna Chavez, Ana Fuentes and Jameela Jamil.

The night's final honoree, Mayor of Compton Aja Brown accepted her Leadership Award and left the mostly-female audience with empowering words of encouragement.

"You are enough, you are prepared, you are what we need," Brown said. "The future is brighter when women step up."