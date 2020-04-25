Jorge Camara, Past President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dies

His death was shared in an internal memo by the HFPA on Saturday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed Saturday that Jorge Camara, past president and board chairman of the organization, has died.

His death was shared in an internal memo by the HFPA. A cause of death was not given, though the memo indicated that Camara had been battling health issues in recent years.

"It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jorge Camara," said the HFPA statement. "Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health issues for the past few years. As a past president of the HFPA, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know you will join in our sorrow."

Camara spent six years as president of the HFPA and took on many roles with the organization over a period of more than twenty years. He was also a regarded journalist and film critic, working with numerous publications in Los Angeles and Mexico. As a producer, he worked in various capacities for Telemundo productions.

In 1993, Camara won the International Media Award from the Publicists Guild of America for his contribution to international journalism. In 2018, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for executive producing the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

